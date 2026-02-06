A licensed medical cannabis dispensary to hold official ribbon-cutting in Florence Saturday

The Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance announced the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of Bluegrass Cannacare, a licensed medical cannabis dispensary opening in Florence, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The opening expands medical cannabis access for patients in Northern Kentucky, marking another milestone in the statewide rollout of Kentucky’s medical cannabis program.

“As someone who lives in Northern Kentucky and has represented this region, I know how important it is for patients here to have safe, reliable access close to home,” said Rachel Roberts, executive director of The Kentucky Cannabis Industry Alliance. “The opening of Bluegrass Cannacare means patients in Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and surrounding counties won’t have to travel far to access the medicine they rely on. That matters for real people, real families, and real health needs in this community.”

Bluegrass Cannacare will serve registered patients with state-compliant, lab-tested medical cannabis products in a professional, education-focused setting designed to support patients navigating Kentucky’s new medical cannabis program. It is located at 6809 Burlington Pike, Florence. The dispensary opens to the public at 10 a.m.

The ribbon cutting event is open to invited guests and media.

Kentucky’s medical cannabis program allows qualified patients to access regulated products for approved conditions including cancer, chronic pain, PTSD, epilepsy, and other state-qualified diagnoses.

For more information about Kentucky’s medical cannabis program or licensed dispensaries, visit www.kycanna.org.