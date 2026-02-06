Attorney General clarifies law for Kentucky sportsmen a fishing, hunting license exemption for farmowners

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that Kentuckians who own farmland in the Commonwealth are eligible for a fishing and hunting license exemption, even if they don’t live on the farmland.

In a formal Opinion of the Attorney General, General Coleman overruled decades-old interpretations of the statute that limited the license exemption only to those who currently resided on the land.

Kentucky State Senator Gary Boswell (R-Owensboro) requested the Opinion of the Attorney General. As part of the legal review, the Attorney General’s Office consulted the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, which has historically “applied a lenient interpretation” to the statute.

“As someone who grew up hunting with my dad on his Logan County farm, I’m proud to stand up for the rights of all sportsmen,” said Attorney General Coleman. “Kentucky is home to some of the finest natural and wildlife resources in the world, and I encourage every Kentuckian to responsibly enjoy them while supporting critical conservation and preservation efforts.”

The Office of the Attorney General is tasked with providing legal opinions to public officials to assist them in the performance of their duties. Opinions of the Office are persuasive in Kentucky courts and public officials are expected to follow them.

“I’m particularly grateful for the whip-smart attorneys in our Office who diligently considered this complex legal history to uphold the law and for Kentucky’s outdoorsmen. Kentuckians are well-served by Aaron Silletto, Chris Bowlin and Christopher Thacker in the AG’s Office,” Attorney General Coleman continued.

Following the publication of the formal Opinion of the Attorney General, the Office notified Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission Chair Chuck Meade that it would close the matter involving his eligibility to serve.