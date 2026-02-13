A Valentine for Trekkies and fashion lovers at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Set your phaser to fabulous with a little Valentine’s sparkle! Hollywood sci-fi and pageant glamour are joining Treasures From the Attic: 250 Years of Fashion & Furniture at Behringer-Crawford Museum. Opening February 14, the exhibition offers guests a sweet and unexpected way to fall in love with fashion history, featuring the original Star Trek: The Original Series costume worn by actress Lee Meriwether.

The garment was worn by Meriwether as the mysterious Losira in Season 3, Episode 17, titled“That Which Survives.” Dressed in a midriff-baring cropped top and high-waisted pants, a look iconic to late-1960s sci-fi fashion, she portrayed the powerful guardian of a vanished civilization. Meriwether carried her own star power into the role. Crowned Miss America 1955, she later became a familiar face on screen in television classics and in her memorable performance as Catwoman in the 1966 “Batman” film.

This piece is just one of several Miss America connections visitors will discover in the gallery. The exhibit also features a selection of gowns and accessories from Miss America 2000 Heather French Henry, who has shared items from her personal collection and that of the Rosemary Clooney House in Augusta, KY. Together, the garments create a conversation across generations, linking the golden age of television with the modern pageant stage and revealing how fashion has long shaped ideas about confidence, beauty and possibility.

Beyond these pop-culture highlights, Treasures From the Attic invites guests into a much broader story. The exhibition spans more than two centuries of American clothing and furniture, from everyday workwear to special-occasion dresses, from hand-crafted chairs to pieces that witnessed family milestones. Visitors are encouraged to look closely at the details, seams, tool marks and wear patterns that quietly hold the memories of the people who made and used them.

The project is a collaboration with the Northern Kentucky University Public History Program, where students work alongside museum staff to research, conserve and interpret the collection. Their hands-on efforts shape everything in the exhibit, ensuring that each piece, whether a Victorian bodice or a Starfleet uniform, speaks to real human experiences.

Treasures From the Attic: 250 Years of Fashion & Furniture opens February 14, 2026, at Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park. For admission information and upcoming programs connected to the exhibition, visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum