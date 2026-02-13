KSP joins in 6-State Trooper Project for coordinated safety initiative this weekend

Kentucky State Police (KSP) posts that cover I-75 will partner with other state police agencies for the 6-State Trooper Project, a coordinated traffic safety initiative, from February 13-15.

State police agencies from Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will focus on addressing dangerous driving behaviors along I-75, including speeding, failure to wear seat belts and driving under the influence.

I-75 is one of the nation’s most heavily traveled corridors, stretching across multiple states and carrying thousands of drivers through Kentucky each day.

Because traffic safety does not stop at state lines, participating law enforcement agencies are working together to help reduce serious injuries and fatalities along the route.

During the enforcement period, KSP troopers will conduct proactive patrols along I-75 and surrounding areas, with an emphasis on behaviors that most frequently contribute to severe and deadly crashes.

Captain Robert Purdy, commander of KSP Post 11 in London, said this Valentine’s Day weekend safety initiative is an important reminder of what’s truly at stake.

“Valentine’s Day is about caring for the people who matter most in our lives,” he stated. “The best gift you can give your loved ones is making it home safely.

Slowing down, buckling up and never driving impaired are simple choices that show responsibility and respect for everyone on the road.”

KSP encourages motorists traveling this Valentine’s Day weekend to keep safety at the top of mind:

• Leave with a Plan: Build extra time into your trip so you are not tempted to speed.

• Wear Your Seat Belt: Seat belts remain one of the most effective lifesaving tools in a crash.

• Choose a Sober Ride: If alcohol is part of your plans, arrange a designated driver or alternate transportation.

• Share the Road with Care: Be patient, stay alert and give emergency and law enforcement vehicles space when you see flashing lights.

Drivers who suspect a driver is under the influence or observe reckless driving should contact their nearest KSP Post.