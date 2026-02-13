How your posture could be contributing to neck pains and headaches — avoid ‘tech neck’

By Dr. Dana Ionel

University of Kentucky

If you spend hours a day looking at a computer, tablet or phone, you’re not alone. But that daily habit may be quietly contributing to neck pain, headaches and even dizziness — it is a pattern neurologists are seeing more often, sometimes nicknamed “tech neck.”

When you tilt your head forward to look at a screen, the weight of your head on your neck increases significantly. Over time, that added strain stresses the muscles, joints, and discs in the neck and upper spine. As your muscles are working harder to keep your head up, they tighten and can trigger tension headaches and worsen migraine attacks.

In severe cases, bad neck posture can cause nerve pain that goes into the shoulders or arms. It can also lead to stiffness, tingling, or a feeling of pressure at the base of the skull. Many patients are surprised to learn their headaches are not coming from the head itself, but from the neck.

The good news is that small changes can make a big difference. Position screens at eye level whenever possible, keep shoulders relaxed, and take short movement breaks every 30 to 60 minutes. Gentle neck stretches and strengthening exercises can help support the spine and reduce strain.

That said, not all neck pain or headaches should be ignored or managed at home. New or worsening symptoms, headaches that wake you from sleep, or pain accompanied by numbness, weakness, or vision changes should be evaluated by a medical professional.

Your nervous system works hard every day. Supporting it with good posture and movement is one simple way to protect your nerves and brain, helping you to feel better — both at work and beyond.

Dr. Dana Ionel, DO, is a headache specialist at University of Kentucky HealthCare.