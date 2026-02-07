AAA urges motorists to prepare now for six more weeks of winter; be car-ready

Whether or not you believe the groundhog’s prediction of six more weeks of winter, there is still plenty of potential for more winter weather before spring arrives. With that in mind, AAA is urging drivers to take every step now to make sure their cars are ready for the remainder of winter.

AAA Bluegrass roadside assistance technicians responded to more than 3,600 calls in club territory in Central and Eastern Kentucky last week with battery issues leading the charge, accounting for more than 3,000 calls, up 33% compared to the week prior. Overall, AAA saw an increase of 24% in total service calls, with the majority of the calls related to battery, towing, tire issues and extrication.

“Extreme cold turns a minor car issue into a major safety hazard” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “With battery trouble skyrocketing, a little preparation now can prevent a very unpleasant roadside surprise.”

How to Prepare your vehicle for winter’s harshness

Battery. Cold weather is tough on your car’s battery. At freezing temperatures, a fully charged battery delivers only about two-thirds of its rated amp-hour capacity. In cold weather, your engine requires more current from the battery to start, so be sure to turn off any accessories. If you combine less power output with more power requirement in a marginal battery, you get a vehicle that may not start.

AAA’s fleet in Lexington has seen an increase in the number of battery calls since January’s severe winter storm and the harsh temperatures that followed. “The chemical reaction inside their battery slows down in colder temperatures,” says Randy Tate, manager, Club Fleet Operations, AAA Blue Grass. “You need the same amount of voltage to start your car, but your battery has less power to give you. It’s important to have your battery tested, and ensure you have good clean, tight terminal connections. And remember, it is unsafe to jumpstart a frozen battery.”

Jumping a frozen car battery is extremely dangerous and can cause it to explode, leak corrosive acid, crack the case or cause severe electrical damage because the frozen electrolyte expands and creates immense internal pressure, similar to a frozen soda can. Never jumpstart a frozen battery.

It’s likely the battery froze because it is already discharged and the acid and water inside of it have already separated. When this happens, battery replacement is usually the best option since the cold weather has exposed a weak or already-discharged battery.

Tires. When the temperature drops below 40 degrees F, your tire air pressure will drop 1 psi for every 10-degree drop in temperature, meaning you’ll likely have to add air to your car’s tires as the weather gets colder. Cold air contracts, including the air in your tires.

The proper tire pressure for your car can be found on the placard on your driver’s-side car door—not the number listed on the tire sidewall, which is the maximum pressure your tires can withstand. The number listed on the doorjamb is the pressure that engineers have calculated is optimal for your vehicle. You can also find your vehicle’s proper tire pressure in the owner’s manual. Keep in mind, it’s not uncommon for the front and rear tires to have different optimal pressures.

Fluids. To function properly in cold weather, antifreeze should be at a 50/50 ratio with water. You can check the antifreeze mix at the overflow reservoir bottle with an inexpensive tool called a battery hydrometer. Winter weather and salt on the roads mean you will be using plenty of washer fluid this winter to clean off your windshield. Make sure the window washer fluid is full and at the proper strength so that it will not freeze.

Wiper Blades. Wiper blades have a determined life span; when they are newer, they are great, but when they are worn, they can become dangerous by not affording the proper visibility. We do not recommend using your wipers as substitute ice scrapers to remove thin layers of frost and ice. Along with cold weather and sunshine, using wipers to clear away frost and ice can damage the rubber on the wiper blades. Wiper blades should be checked during every oil change and inspection. Plan on replacing them at least once a year—or more often if you use them as ice scrapers.

Emergency Road Kit. Keep an emergency road kit in your vehicle in case of emergencies. Your kit should include jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, flares or triangles, a warm blanket, an ice scraper, a first-aid kit, drinking water and snacks, and a tow strap.

No need to warm. If your car is a 2007 or newer model, you DO NOT need to warm it up before driving. It takes only about 30 seconds for the engine to be lubricated properly. In fact, actually driving your car is the best thing to do. Leaving your vehicle running in the driveway for an extended period of time wastes gas.

“With preventive maintenance, a properly stocked emergency kit, and a little patience, you can stay safe while more easily mitigating the harshness of Old Man Winter,” Weaver Hawkins says.

AAA