The Incubator Kitchen Collective is accepting applications for the 2026 Kroger Food Artisan Grant

Applications are now open for the 2026 Kroger Food Artisan Grant, an initiative designed to support small, local food businesses that help feed and shape the region. Applications will be accepted from February 1 through February 28.

The Kroger Food Artisan Grant is more than funding, it’s an investment in the people behind the product. The program supports food entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional passion and dedication to their craft, providing resources and guidance to help elevate their operations and bring unique, high-quality food products to the community.

“The Kroger Food Artisan Grant is an incredible opportunity for local artisans to receive the boost they need to expand their businesses,” said Rachel DesRochers, Executive Director of Incubator Kitchen Collective. “We’re proud to support entrepreneurs who are dedicated to creating unique, high-quality food products that enhance our community.”

Grant recipients will be selected in March 2026 and onboarded in April. The grant term officially begins May 1, 2026, and runs through April 2027, offering a full year of support, resources, and community.

The program is administered in partnership with the Incubator Kitchen Collective (IKC), a nonprofit food business incubator founded in 2013 and located in Newport. IKC provides food-focused startups and small businesses with commercial-grade, health-code-certified kitchen facilities, along with a supportive network of peers, mentors, and investors.

“Kroger’s collaboration with IKC reflects its commitment to funding local food artisans and fostering economic development within the community,” said Danielle Gentry, Head of Communications & Public Affairs for Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton Division. “By funding these grants, Kroger helps empower small businesses to thrive and contribute to the vibrant culinary landscape of the Greater Cincinnati area.”

For more information about the Incubator Kitchen Collective and the Kroger Food Artisan Grant, visit incubatorkitchencollective.org.

Incubator Kitchen Collective