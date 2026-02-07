Three NKY schools are among those awarded SPARK grants to help students with disabilities

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has awarded KY Transition 360 SPARK: Supporting Postsecondary Achievement and Resources for Kentucky Students with Disabilities (SPARK) grants to 20 public school districts across the Commonwealth.

Each district will receive $75,000 to strengthen transition programming and improve post-school outcomes for students with disabilities.

Administered by KDE’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning, SPARK supports districts in strengthening postsecondary transition services through increased collaboration with community partners, enhanced family-school partnerships and expanded student supports.



KDE selected districts through a competitive application process and awarded KY Transition 360 SPARK grants to the following districts based on the quality of their proposals and their commitment to strengthening postsecondary transition outcomes for students with disabilities. Awarded districts include:

• Breathitt County

• Butler County

• Campbell County

• Christian County

• Covington Independent

• Cumberland County

• Danville Independent

• Dayton Independent

• Elliott County

• Fairview Independent

• Frankfort Independent

• Jefferson County

• Montgomery County

• Nelson County

• Paducah Independent

• Paintsville Independent

• Spencer County

• Taylor County

• Union County

• Washington County