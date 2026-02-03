Andy Beshear’s super PAC steps up fundraising in its second year; gambling interests give big

By Tom Loftus

Kentucky Lantern

Gov. Andy Beshear’s super PAC, In This Together, raised almost $1.4 million in the second half of 2025, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

As a super PAC, In This Together can accept contributions of unlimited amounts, and it got some big ones: $100,000 from Churchill Downs, $100,000 from Lexington Trots Breeders Association (The Red Mile), and $100,000 from a business called “313 West Main St Realty LLC,” which Kentucky secretary of state records indicate is a New York company that operates a nursing home in Ohio County.

The report filed Saturday gives only part of the financial picture for In This Together, which also files a separate report (listing additional contributions and expenses) with the Internal Revenue Service. As of Monday morning it had not yet filed its report to the IRS for the second half of 2025.

Beshear created In This Together soon after his reelection as governor in 2023. It is a preliminary step toward his anticipated campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. The super PAC allows Beshear to keep his political operation intact, expand his fundraising activity and donate money to help like-minded candidates across the country.

Eric Hyers, who managed Beshear’s campaigns for governor and oversees his ongoing political operation, ignored questions emailed to him by Kentucky Lantern asking why gambling companies give so much and a question seeking further identification of 313 West Main St LLC.

Hyers did respond to a question seeking a general comment about the fundraising efforts of In This Together, or ITT, during the last half of 2025. “ITT is generating support from Kentucky and across the country because people are tired of the divisive, mean-spirited politics pitting Americans against each other. The country is exhausted,” Hyers said. “Gov. Beshear has a proven ability to win tough elections and then govern in a way that brings people together, and ITT supports people who do the same.”

The PAC reported that it raised $1,368,000 between July 1 and Dec. 31 and spent $584,000. As of Jan. 1 it had $1,280,000 on hand.

The nearly $1.4 million in receipts for the second half of 2025 is more than double what the FEC-registered part of In This Together raised in the first half of 2025, and is slightly more than it reported raising in all of 2024.

Beshear’s super PAC contributed $186,900 to political committees across the country. The largest contribution was $40,000 to the successful campaign by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, Virginia’s new governor.

The committee made 25 smaller contributions, including $5,000 to the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Two of the contributions were to Kentucky candidates: $2,200 to the campaign of Will Moynahan for judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals and $2,000 to the campaign of Democratic state Rep. Erika Hancock, of Frankfort..

Legal gambling interests in Kentucky continue to donate big to Beshear causes. In addition to the six-figure contributions by Churchill and The Red Mile’s owners, ECL Entertainment, which owns all or part of Kentucky’s legal gambling parlors in Franklin, Bowling Green, Corbin and Williamsburg, gave $35,000.

Twenty-eight lawyers with the Florida-based personal injury law firm of Morgan & Morgan, are listed as donors in the Beshear PAC’s report. Together, they gave $56,600.

Door Dash Inc., of San Francisco; Peter Morton, of West Hollywood, California; Jim Beam Brands, of Louisville; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, of Washington; and the Bipartisan Network, of Washington, are listed as donating $50,000 each.

In its report, In This Together lists no business address for 313 West Main Street Realty LLC, which is listed as giving $100,000. The records of the Kentucky secretary of state show that this business provides “health services” in Ohio County and is based in Brooklyn, New York and is owned by Richard Platschek.

Platschek has made smaller contributions in recent years to Beshear’s campaign for governor in 2023, the Kentucky Senate’s Republican caucus, and to the PAC of the association of Kentucky’s nursing homes.

This story will be updated after In This Together files its other report with the IRS listing additional contributions and expenses in the second half of 2025.