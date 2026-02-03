Scott, Conner will have first-time head coaches running their Class 5A football programs next season

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

When the Conner and Scott football teams meet in a Class 5A district game next season, there will be a new head coach on both sidelines.

Conner has filled its head coaching vacancy with Chase Floyd, an assistant on the staff since 2018. He’s in charge of a team that posted a 4-7 record last season under interim head coach Noel Rash.

Scott is bringing in Dustin Trimnell as its new head coach. He was defensive coordinator at Bellevue last year and inherits an Eagles team that finished 3-7 and 2-8 the last two seasons under Justin Franklin.

“Dustin brings a lot of energy to the program,” said Scott athletic director Casey Fisk. “He is excited to get working with the team. His motivation is infectious. Scott High School and the community are going to be blown away at the plans he has as he takes over our program.”

In Floyd’s previous seven seasons at Conner, he played a role in player development, game planning and fostering a culture of accountability, according to athletic director Jim Hicks.

“His passion for our students, knowledge of the game, and familiarity with our program made him the clear choice to lead our football team forward,” Hicks said.

Floyd was an assistant under former Conner head coach David Trosper, who died unexpectedly before the start of last season. Rash was hired as the interim head coach and now Floyd gets a chance to run the program.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as head football coach at Conner High School,” Floyd said. “This school and community mean a great deal to me, and I’m excited to continue building on the foundation we’ve established.”

Both coaches need to find a new starting quarterback. Last season, Scott senior Trey Cook passed for 2,513 yards and 31 touchdowns. His counterpart at Conner was senior Grayson Montgomery, who passed for 2,065 yards at 22 TDs.

Scott and Conner are among six Northern Kentucky high school football teams that will hired a new head coach. The others are Newport Central Catholic, Brossart, Holmes and Campbell County.