ArtsWave, MeetNKY, NKY Port Authority seeks entries for new artist-in-residence program

ArtsWave, MeetNKY, and the Northern Kentucky Port Authority have opened applications for a new OneNKY Center Artist-in-Residence Program at the OneNKY Center Gallery Fueled by ArtsWave.

The open call invites 2D visual artists to apply for a high-visibility residency and exhibition opportunity inside the OneNKY Center at 209 Greenup St. in Covington.

Applications will be accepted through March 6 at 5 p.m.

The Artist-in-Residence Program builds on the formal collaboration among ArtsWave, MeetNKY and the Northern Kentucky Port Authority to expand creative placemaking efforts across Northern Kentucky and the launch of the OneNKY Center Gallery. Together, the three organizations are integrating arts and culture directly into civic and economic development infrastructure.

“This residency is a powerful example of how Northern Kentucky continues to invest in its creative future,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of MeetNKY. “When artists are embedded in spaces like the OneNKY Center, we’re doing so much more than just displaying artwork, we’re shaping how residents and visitors understand our community. That kind of intentional placemaking strengthens our identity and enhances Northern Kentucky’s appeal as a destination.”

The selected artist will receive a $5,000 honorarium and the opportunity to present a cohesive exhibition from April through Sept. 10, in the gallery’s 1,500-square-foot, first-floor public space. The residency also includes networking opportunities, three artist talks with the local community, and the creation of an original work to remain at the OneNKY Center.

The OneNKY Center houses 10 regional growth organizations, including MeetNKY, BE NKY Growth Partnership, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and others, making it a central hub for economic and civic leadership. ArtsWave’s director of creative placemaking is also based in the building, marking ArtsWave’s first-ever satellite office in Northern Kentucky.

“This is about more than an exhibition,” said Rachael Parker, ArtsWave’s Director of Northern Kentucky Creative Placemaking. “Our goal is to ensure art is part of the core strategy in how we design spaces, grow our economy and build connection. By placing artists at the center of civic spaces, we’re creating environments people want to gather in, work in and return to. That energy fuels local pride and long-term economic strength.”

How to Apply

Artists must be 21 or older and identify as 2D visual artists. Preference will be given to those living or working in Northern Kentucky, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, or with strong ties to the region. Applicants will submit an existing body of work that reflects a cohesive vision and celebrates Northern Kentucky or the Greater Cincinnati region’s history, culture or identity.

To help potential artists navigate the submission process, there will be an application overview session on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. at the OneNKY center (details and signup at onenkyartistsession.eventbrite.com. Notifications are expected during the week of March 23. The opening reception will take place April 24.

Specific information, qualifications, timeline, overview session sign-up and more can be found at artswave.submittable.com/submit.

For questions about the Artist-in-Residence program, contact rachael.parker@artswave.org.

