Florence welcomes KYTC’s pause of Dixie Highway project — and more informational meetings, analysis

Staff report

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 has paused the start of construction for a resurfacing and roadway reconfiguration project planned along a 1.5 mile portion of Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) in Boone and Kenton Counties to allow time to re-examine the project and expand public engagement efforts about the project aimed at improving safety and traffic flow. Informational meetings will be scheduled in the near future.



Highway improvements to enhance safety along the crash-prone corridor were proposed as part of a spring resurfacing project along Dixie Highway between Turfway Road and Commonwealth Avenue.



“We have heard the feedback from local officials and residents and we’re taking a pause to open up more conversation about why this direction was recommended,” said KYTC Department of Highways District Engineer Bob Yeager. “We share the same priority as local officials — protecting the lives of the people in our communities. We will continue conversations with an open mind to make adjustments where needed.”

Initial crash data points to a high rate over the past five years, as many as 640 crashes in the area, with approximately one-third involving rear-end collisions. The project, rooted in safety, provides an opportunity to improve safety beyond simply repaving the road by considering the unique features of the corridor to ensure safer traffic flow when modifying lanes.



Roadway reconfigurations are a measure proven nationwide and across Kentucky to reduce crashes and improve safety without major disruptions to traffic flow. The proposed restriping would add a dedicated center left-turn lane, making it easier and safer to turn into businesses and neighborhoods and moving turning vehicles out of the through lane.



“While this portion of Dixie Highway currently has two lanes in each directions, it functions like it has a single through lane as vehicles stop in the left lane to make turns, creating backups and increasing the risk of rear-end collisions,” said Yeager. “In the right conditions, modifying lanes maintains, if not improves, the level of service of moving traffic while improving safety. It’s been done in Campbell County, large cities like Louisville, and nationwide with meaningful safety improvements.”



The proposed project includes additional enhancements aimed at improving safety and traffic flow:



• Adding a 4-foot buffer between sidewalks and vehicle lanes

• Widening current travel lanes

• Reconstructing sidewalk ramps in various areas

• Repairing curb box inlets to improve drainage

• Installing radar traffic detection equipment

• Installing new signal heads and pedestrian signage at various intersections

• Optimizing signals and traffic flow to align with the new layout .

KYTC will host additional public engagement opportunities in the coming weeks to provide more information and gather input. Dates and details will be announced soon on the project website, social media and advisories. The project website is here.

Florence welcomes pause — and public input

Florence Mayor Dr. Julie Aubuchon thanked KYTC for its willingness to pause the project and engage in further dialogue. “We appreciate District 6 listening to the concerns raised by our community and taking time to allow for additional analysis and public input,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “Dixie Highway carries substantial daily traffic and provides direct access to many businesses and neighborhoods throughout Florence, Elsmere, and Erlanger. It is an important corridor for both mobility and economic activity in our area.”

While the city shares KYTC’s stated goal of improving safety, local officials emphasized the need for corridor-specific operational data and modeling to fully understand the potential impacts of the proposed roadway reconfiguration.

“When you are considering a change of this magnitude, it is critical to evaluate not only crash history, but also traffic volumes, intersection performance, signal timing, freight movement, emergency response, and business access,” Mayor Aubuchon said. “We must ensure that any roadway reconfiguration improves safety without creating unintended operational or economic consequences.”

City officials also stressed the importance of advanced notification and meaningful public engagement when projects of this scale are proposed.

“Residents, business owners, and neighboring jurisdictions deserve early communication and a clear opportunity to provide input,” Aubuchon added. “We support an open and collaborative process that gives the public the chance to review the information, ask questions, and be part of the discussion before changes are made.”

The City of Florence remains committed to improving roadway safety while maintaining efficient traffic flow and protecting the economic vitality of Dixie Highway. City officials look forward to reviewing additional technical analysis developed by KYTC.