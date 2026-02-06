Aviatra Accelerators named nonprofit award recipient by Chamber’s Women’s Initiative

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative (WI) has selected Aviatra Accelerators as its nonprofit recipient for the 2026 Annual Breakfast.

Every year during the event, the Women’s Initiative recognizes a Chamber nonprofit member dedicated to supporting women’s needs.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 3, from 7:30-10 a.m., this community event, sponsored by PNC, will be a morning of encouraging women professionals to connect, grow, and achieve.



Focused on supporting and championing women entrepreneurs in our region, Aviatra Accelerators empowers women to achieve financial independence through entrepreneurship. Founded in 2010, the nonprofit supports women-led businesses at every stage by connecting them with expert guidance, funding sources and a powerful network of fellow women entrepreneurs.

The organization seeks to help women start, grow, and fund their businesses through coaching, education, a membership community and other resources and events. Aviatra’s programs take women from idea to launch and from earning to scaling. The nonprofit also introduced an Incubator concept in 2024, offering a range of free and low-cost resources available for women entrepreneurs. The goal is to provide early-stage women-led businesses in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with the resources, mentorship and community they need to grow.



“Aviatra has become a leader in connecting women in our region to resources and to each other along their business journeys,” said Holly Nibert Harrison, NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Director. “When women come together with shared visions, goals, and offer insight through their own experiences, it creates a stronger community foundation. Aviatra’s devotion and work with women in the community is why we’re thrilled to spotlight them at this year’s Annual Breakfast.”

Aviatra Accelerators President & CEO Jill Morenz brings both nonprofit and entrepreneurial experience to the table, allowing her to support women as they find joy and success through entrepreneurship. Through her work at Aviatra, she has personally helped more than 3,000 women in the region start and grow their businesses with confidence. Prior to her role with Aviatra, she was Director of Community Initiatives and Communications for the Catalytic Fund where she hosted Beyond the Curb Urban Living Tours and was instrumental in the creation of the NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk. She’s also passionate about her local community and serves in a volunteer capacity on the board of the Covington Community Montessori School.





“We are honored to be named this year’s recipient by the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative,” said Morenz. “This recognition affirms the critical role Aviatra plays in strengthening women-led businesses and the broader regional economy, and it supports our mission of expanding access to expertise, capital and networks so more women entrepreneurs can build sustainable, growth-driven companies.”



Aviatra invites community members interested in supporting women entrepreneurs to get involved through donating, teaching, sponsoring, or volunteering at Aviatra events.



In addition to honoring Aviatra, attendees will hear from keynote speaker and Olympic gold medalist, Mary Wineberg. She is a world-class track athlete, former educator, author, and public speaker who inspires, motivates and encourages all to secure their gold.

Registration is $70 for NKY Chamber members, $90 for future members, $60 for young professionals, and free with NKYP Event Pass.

NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative