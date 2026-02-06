State releases county unemployment data for December 2025, unemployment falls in all counties

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.7%. It was followed by Shelby County, 2.8%; Caldwell, Fayette, Oldham and Todd counties, 2.9% each; and Bourbon, Carroll, Franklin, Graves, Scott and Washington counties, 3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.4%. It was followed by Lewis and Wolfe counties, 7.3% each; Martin County, 6.8%; Elliott County, 6%; Carter County, 5.9%; Jackson and Lawrence counties, 5.6% each; Johnson County, 5.4%; and Bath, Bell, Harlan and Menifee counties, 4.9% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted December 2025 unemployment rate was released on Jan. 29 and can be viewed kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics bls.gov/cps.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet