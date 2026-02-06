Rotary Club of Kenton County building community through service and collaboration

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

For more than eight decades, the Rotary Club of Kenton County has played a steady, behind-the-scenes role in strengthening the local community — bringing together professionals who believe service is not just an activity, but a responsibility.

Founded in 1938, the club is part of Rotary International, a global network that began in 1905 and now spans communities around the world. Locally, the Rotary Club of Kenton County focuses its efforts on meeting tangible needs while fostering long-term change. Its mission mirrors Rotary International’s guiding purpose: to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance goodwill and understanding through fellowship.

For those who are interested in visiting a Rotary Club closer to where they work or live, there are two other active clubs in our area: the Rotary Club of Florence and the Rotary Club of Covington. A fourth club is being established in Campbell County this year. All of these clubs welcome visitors, speakers and potential members.

A significant portion of the Kenton County club’s work centers on supporting youth and families. Each month, Rotarians deliver Go Pantry meals to a local elementary schoo. The club also awards college scholarships annually to graduates of Kenton County schools and provides quarterly grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Beyond financial support, members regularly volunteer their time with community partners. Recent hands-on efforts have included participating in River Sweep cleanups and serving meals at the Emergency Cold Shelter. One grant-funded initiative addressed a less visible but critical barrier to self-sufficiency: helping individuals obtain state-issued identification. Through their grant for the Brighton Center, clients were able to secure birth certificates, IDs, and Social Security cards.

The club identifies where to focus its efforts by listening. Local nonprofits are invited to speak at weekly meetings, offering insight into emerging needs and ongoing projects. Members then review opportunities with an emphasis on sustainability before voting collectively on funding or volunteer involvement. Through Rotary International, the club also participates in national and global initiatives, including clean water projects, disaster relief, and public health efforts.

One hallmark of Rotary is collaboration. Rather than working in isolation, the Rotary Club of Kenton County partners with other civic organizations and Rotary International, combining skills and resources to expand impact. This cooperative approach reflects Rotary’s broader vision of people uniting to create lasting change, locally and globally.

Membership is open to professionals of all ages and backgrounds who want to give back. Members benefit from leadership development opportunities, professional networking, and the chance to apply their skills to meaningful service. Rotary also invests in future leaders through Rotaract clubs for college students and Interact clubs for high school students, encouraging civic responsibility early on.

Looking ahead, the club is expanding its fundraising efforts to support new projects. In addition to its annual golf outing and Golf Ball Drop benefiting PolioPlus on World Polio Day in October, the club has introduced a lighthearted “0.5K” event on April 1. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor a veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

While Rotary membership offers one path to involvement, community members can also support the club’s work by sharing information about local needs or organizations that could benefit from partnership. It is through Rotarians and the surrounding community that the Kenton County Rotary Club can continue to make a meaningful difference throughout our county and keep their commitment to “Service Above Self.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Kenton County, membership, or any of their events please visit www.kentonrotary.org.