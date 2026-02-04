Aviatra Accelerators to host annual Galentine’s Gala Fashion Show and Fundraiser February 12

Aviatra Accelerators will host its third annual Galentine’s Gala Fashion Show and Fundraiser on February 12, from 6-9 p.m. at the Woodward Theater, located at 1401 Main Street in Over-The-Rhine.

Aviatra’s Galentine’s Gala celebrates and supports entrepreneurial women throughout the region as they aim to build financial independence and turn their dreams into reality.

Observed on the day before Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day celebrates the power of women’s friendships. Aviatra’s Galentine’s Gala embraces this spirit by creating a meaningful evening for friends to connect, be inspired and empower women throughout the community.

Guests will have the opportunity to support women entrepreneurs through a paddle raise, silent auction and other fundraising activities, as well as enjoy a fashion show featuring clothing and accessories from local woman-owned boutiques, including Me by Lee, Handzy Shop & Studio, Lusheous Collection and Inspired Fashion.

Fashionista Catrena Bowman, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, and owner of Inspired Fashion Boutique, will serve as emcee of the event and fashion show.

Aviatra Alumni who have achieved significant entrepreneurial success will share their stories throughout the evening.

“The Galentine’s Gala celebrates friendship, community and the remarkable women entrepreneurs who are shaping our region,” said Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “Through an evening of fun, fashion and connection, we are proud to shine a spotlight on the women entrepreneurs who are building financial independence, pursuing their goals and creating meaningful impact across our region,” she continued.

This year’s Galentine’s Gala Gold Sponsor is Ramona Rechtin, Financial Advisor with Mueller Financial. Proceeds from the February event will support Aviatra’s mission and fund scholarships that will be awarded to women entrepreneurs later this year.

The Galentine’s Gala will be held Thursday, February 12 at The Woodward Theater, with convenient parking available at the Ziegler Park Garage. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit aviatraaccelerators.org/gala.

Aviatra Accelerators