Annual KY State Police Valentine’s Day Trooper Teddy Bear sale underway through February 16

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

This Valentine’s Day, the Kentucky State Police is inviting Kentuckians to make a meaningful difference and bring pleasure to a loved one, by purchasing a Trooper Teddy Bear.

The agency’s Trooper Teddy Valentine’s Day Sale runs now through Feb. 16, offering the signature teddy bears at a special price of $20.

Each bear purchased helps fund the Trooper Teddy Project, a long-standing program that places teddy bears in the hands of children experiencing traumatic events, including severe illnesses, car accidents, abuse or involvement in critical incidents. The initiative operates solely through charitable contributions and bear sales, ensuring all proceeds directly support the purchase of additional bears.

“The children receiving support from this cause have experienced trauma that no one should have to go through, especially kids” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Trooper Teddy Project helps us wrap our arms around our most vulnerable population and can bring peace during some of the most difficult times.”

The Trooper Teddy Project began in December 1989 following a fundraiser hosted by then-First Lady Martha Wilkinson, which raised enough funds to purchase the program’s first 2,000 bears. Since then, Trooper Teddy Bears have become a meaningful part of KSP’s efforts to support children across Kentucky.

“Trooper Teddy Bears allow our troopers to connect with children during some of the most challenging moments they may face,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. stated. “This program is about compassion, trust and reminding children that they are not alone.”

The first 50 customers who order online as part of the Valentine’s Day sale will receive a free Trooper Teddy sticker and KSP pencil. Proceeds from every sale directly support the Trooper Teddy Project, ensuring troopers across Kentucky have these bears available when responding to situations involving children.

Trooper Teddy Bears may be purchased online or in person at any KSP Post. Online orders can be shipped for an additional fee or picked up at a local KSP Post at no cost. One hundred percent of the proceeds from Trooper Teddy sales are used to purchase additional bears to distribute to children in need. To purchase a bear or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit the Trooper Teddy website.