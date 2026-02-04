City of Fort Thomas announces Brandon Voelker to replace Tim Schneider as city attorney

Staff report

The City of Fort Thomas has announced Brandon Voelker as its new city attorney.

Voelker brings more than 25 years of legal experience to the role, with a practice that includes litigation and extensive work in municipal law and local government representation. He has served as an assistant Kenton County Attorney working with fiscal court, gaining trial experience and a foundation in municipal legal matters.

In addition to his public service background, Voelker has maintained a private practice representing individuals in workers’ compensation, bankruptcy, personal injury, family law, and general litigation. Voelker has remained active in the community through service and leadership, including prior service as a church trustee and his appointment to the Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company board of directors.

“Brandon comes highly recommended and brings strong municipal law experience that will serve Fort Thomas well,” said Ellison. “We look forward to working with him as he steps into this important role.”

Voelker replaces outgoing City Attorney Tim Schneider, who will return to the Clermont County Ohio Prosecutor’s Office as chief of staff. Schneider expressed gratitude for his time working alongside city administration, expressing his belief that Fort Thomas “has, and will be, one of the best cities in the country.”

Mayor Andy Ellison and city officials extended their appreciation to Schneider for his years of service to Fort Thomas.

“On behalf of the City of Fort Thomas, I want to thank Tim Schneider for his years of service and commitment to our community,” said Ellison. “Tim has been a valued advisor to the City, and we are grateful for the professionalism and dedication he brought to the role.”