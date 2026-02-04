NKU’s Haile College of Business graduate programs climb in 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Northern Kentucky University’s Haile College of Business continues to climb national rankings by earning multiple recognitions among the top 100 universities across U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 report. Most notably, NKU’s online MBA program climbed 29 positions since 2025 and is now ranked 93rd in the nation.

“These rankings reflect the strength of our students, faculty and learning environment, and they validate the outstanding work taking place every day at the Haile College of Business,” said Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby, Ph.D. “The progress we’ve made across multiple programs is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence, continuous improvement and preparing graduates to lead with confidence in today’s rapidly evolving business world.”

In addition to NKU’s online MBA program, U.S. News ranked Haile’s Master of Accountancy (MAcc) program as 45th in the nation, improving by 21 positions since 2025, and continues to recognize NKU as a Best Online MBA Program for Veterans. NKU’s online MAcc program also earned top-tier recognition among the 220 programs evaluated, ranking ninth in student excellence, placing the program among the best in the country in that category.

U.S. News evaluated schools and programs for the 2026 rankings using a variety of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, and services and technologies. Haile College’s continued progress reflects NKU’s dedication to providing an accessible, high- quality education that supports learners at every stage of their academic and professional journey.

