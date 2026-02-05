Baker Hunt opens registrations for new classes for spring, includes workshops and all-ages

Baker Hunt will begin offering new classes for Spring.

New classes include Seagrass Baskets, Coil Baskets, Broom Making, Clay Whistles, Dog Studies in Colored Pencils, Printmaking, Live Figure Drawing, plus more youth and homeschool classes.

Registration for these classes begins today at 8 a.m. At that time, the public can go to the website and register for these classes and so many more.

Classes range from one-time workshops to 8-week classes, for youth or adults, and in mediums such as watercolor, ceramics, baking, stained glass, oils, pastels, cooking, mindfulness, yoga, dance and more!

Spring registration starts today. Classes typically sell quickly so don’t delay. The Spring Session begins March 16 and runs through May 9.

Scholarships are available for those with a financial need and can be done on the website. The deadline to apply for scholarships is February 20.

Find more information and to register, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Established in 1922, Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to changing lives through art education and community.