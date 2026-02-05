KOHS, NHTSA reminding Kentuckians ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk’ ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

For many Kentuckians, celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with friends and family is a time-honored tradition. To keep an evening of celebration from turning into tragedy, Team Kentucky encourages fans to plan a safe return home if festivities include alcohol.

“We all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe however you choose to celebrate,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If your Sunday plans involve drinking, please plan ahead and arrange a safe ride home.”

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder urging football fans to make the call that gets everyone home safely by driving sober.

“The choice to drive sober is a choice to save lives,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Together, we can eliminate impaired driving crashes and prevent deaths by planning ahead, because everyone getting home safely is something we can all celebrate – no matter who wins the game.”

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, preliminary numbers indicate 90 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunk driver in 2025.

To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, the following tips are recommended:

• Before festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night; • If impaired, use a ride-share company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation; • If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the Kentucky State Police toll-free line directly at 800-222-5555 or call 911; • If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements; and • Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it’s your best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death in a crash.

