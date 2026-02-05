Kentucky Living Magazine accepting nominations for 2026 Best in Kentucky Awards

Kentucky Living magazine is calling on Kentuckians to shine a light on what makes their communities special.

Nominations are now open for the 17th annual Kentucky Living Best in Kentucky awards, celebrating exceptional destinations, creations, and people who define Kentucky.

Kentuckians have until Feb. 28 to nominate their favorite local spots and personalities. Whether it’s a down-home restaurant, a scenic hiking trail, or outstanding radio show host, Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky awards are a chance to honor the people and places that make Kentucky a place we’re proud to call home.

Ranging from Best Kentucky Musician or Band to Best Food Truck, the awards feature 30 categories that reflect the variety of experiences, talent, and charm found across the Commonwealth. Hidden gems and longtime favorites alike are invited to be nominated in the statewide celebration of Kentucky’s communities.

To submit nominations or learn more, visit KentuckyLiving.com. The top three nominees in each category will appear on a ballot throughout May on KentuckyLiving.com. Winners will be revealed during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show in August, streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, and KentuckyLiving.com, ahead of the special Best in Kentucky issue of Kentucky Living in September.

If you own a business or help run a Kentucky treasure, KentuckyLiving.com has ready-to-use social media graphics so your followers can easily nominate you.

This year’s awards are made possible with support from Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitor’s Bureau helping spotlight the people, places, and experiences that make the Bluegrass State truly special.

Join Kentucky Living in celebrating the people, places, and experiences that make Kentucky exceptional.

Kentucky Living