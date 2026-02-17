BCPL receives Kentucky Arts Council America 250 grant to support outdoor mural, HistoryWalk project

The Boone County Public Library Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Arts Council-America250KY to support an outdoor mural and HistoryWalk project at the Boone County Public Library’s Main Library.

The project, titled In Words and Actions We Rise: Celebrating American Trailblazers, will feature a permanent outdoor exhibit designed to engage the public with American history through large-scale visual art and interpretive storytelling. The installation will include eight mural panels, each measuring 8 feet by 16 feet, accompanied by eight interpretive signs installed along an ADA-compliant walkway in a high-traffic area of the library grounds.

Each mural panel will highlight American trailblazers whose words, actions and advocacy helped shape the nation, with a focus on individuals connected to Kentucky or those who advanced freedom, justice and equality. Interpretive panels will provide historical context and include QR codes linking to expanded digital content, allowing visitors to explore the stories in greater depth.

“This project reflects our commitment to preserving and sharing stories that have shaped both Kentucky and the nation,” said Pat Raverty, President of the Boone County Public Library Foundation. “By bringing history and art together in a public outdoor setting, we are creating an engaging experience that invites reflection, learning and community connection for generations to come.”

The murals will be designed by Christian Dallas, a local contemporary painter and muralist with more than 25 public murals throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. His work can be seen at locations including Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Covington and Newport.

A free public dedication event is planned for summer 2026 to celebrate the installation and raise awareness of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. The event will include speakers, themed art activities, and a formal dedication.

Annually, the outdoor exhibit is expected to engage more than 116,000 visitors, based on current library attendance.

