Voter registrations in January: 6830 new voters as candidates appeal to “donors, influencers, other politicians”

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky’s voter registration held steady in January, with 6,830 new registrations, about the same number as in December of 2025, a non-election year, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

“Candidates’ appeals to date largely have been to donors, influencers and other politicians, so voters are tuned out,” Adams said. “I’m hopeful that soon these campaigns will turn their attention to Kentucky voters and address the issues that everyday Kentuckians are most concerned about.”

In January, 4,220 voters were removed: 3,257 who were deceased, 835 felony convicts, 55 who moved out of state, 33 adjudged mentally incompetent, 19 who voluntarily de-registered, 14 duplicate registrations and seven non-citizens.

Republican registration now constitutes 48 percent of the electorate, with 1,603,295 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,197 voters, a .14 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 41 percent of the electorate, with 1,374,256 voters. Democratic registration fell by 1,122, a .08 percent decrease.

There are 374,508 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 1,535, a .08 percent increase.

While there was no General Election in Kentucky in 2025, this year is the all-important mid-term election, where voters will have plenty of races where they can voice their choices.

Among them, the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Mitch McConnell of Louisville. The 83-year-old has been in that office since 1985 and is the longest serving U.S. Senator in Kentucky history, He has announced he is not seeking an eighth term.

In addition, Kentucky’s six Congressional seats, all 100 in the Kentucky House and the even-numbered state Senate districts will also appear on the ballot in 2026. In addition, there will be many city and county races.

While the primary election will be May 19, there will be three days of early in-person voting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 14-16) prior to Election Day. Check with your local county clerk’s office to find the early voting locations in your area.