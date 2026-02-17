EducateNKY announces expansion of Read Ready Network, first corporate sponsor and $150,000 grant

EducateNKY announced a series of major milestones strengthening the Read Ready Network, a regional early-learning initiative designed to ensure more Northern Kentucky children enter kindergarten ready to succeed.

Together the announcements mark a significant step forward for the growing network, including the integration of Read Ready Covington, the launch of the Network’s first corporate sponsorship with C-Forward, and a $150,000 grant from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

“These commitments signal a shared belief across cities and businesses that early learning is foundational to Northern Kentucky’s future,” said Dr. Jenny Watson, vice president of early learning and family power for EducateNKY. “The Read Ready Network is building the infrastructure needed to support families and drive real kindergarten-readiness gains across our region.”

The City of Covington and EducateNKY have agreed to formalize their relationship and to transition Read Ready Covington into the broader Read Ready Network, creating a unified regional structure that supports city-based early learning initiatives while preserving local leadership and community focus.

Under the agreement, the Read Ready Network will serve as the backbone organization for Read Ready initiatives across Northern Kentucky, providing coordinated governance, shared data systems, operational support, and brand alignment. Covington will retain a leadership role in shaping its local strategy, including representation on the Read Ready Network board of directors.

“EducateNKY’s expansion of the Read Ready Network is a proud moment for Covington,” Covington Mayor Ron Washington said. “Read Ready was created right here in Covington, born out of our community’s commitment to early literacy, family engagement, and opportunity for every child. Since launching in 2018, more than 6,000 Covington families have been supported through this city-built model, which is now being replicated across our region. Today’s children are tomorrow’s future, and initiatives like Read Ready help ensure our students are prepared to meet the future needs of our community.”

Covington’s creation of Read Ready has served as a model for other River Cities, helping form a region-wide approach to early literacy and family engagement.

EducateNKY also announced C-Forward as the first official corporate sponsor of the Read Ready Network, marking a new phase of business community engagement in early-learning outcomes.

As part of the partnership, C-Forward will support Read Ready Network expansion while helping elevate the initiative’s visibility and long-term sustainability. The sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to strengthening early literacy and investing in the future workforce.

“Investing in early learning is an investment in the region’s long-term economic health,” said Brent Cooper, CEO of C-Forward. “We’re proud to support the Read Ready Network and help ensure more children start school with the foundation they need to succeed.”

Further accelerating the network’s growth, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation has approved a $150,000 grant to EducateNKY to support expansion of the Read Ready Network across Northern Kentucky. The grant will help strengthen coordination across city-based collaboratives and support data systems designed to track and improve kindergarten-readiness outcomes.

“GCF’s strategic plan highlights the importance of early literacy as a predictor of future academic success and Educate NKY’s Read Ready program is a powerful example of how community partners can align to really move the needle on this important metric,” said Matthew Randazzo, president and CEO of GCF.

Since mid-2025, Read Ready initiatives have launched across all six Northern Kentucky River Cities, with growing participation from school districts, libraries, healthcare partners, and community organizations. The Read Ready Network is designed to provide shared infrastructure while allowing each city to tailor its approach to local needs.

With new municipal alignment, private-sector investment, and philanthropic support, EducateNKY leaders say the network is positioned for measurable gains beginning in 2026.

“This is what collective impact looks like,” said Watson. “When cities, businesses, and philanthropy align around children and families, the entire region benefits.”

EducateNKY