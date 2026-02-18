Scott sophomore voted Player of the Year by girls coaches wasn’t among award-winners last season

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Scott sophomore guard Noelle Price was voted a first-time winner of Division II Player of the Year by members of the Northern Kentucky Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Last year, Price wasn’t selected among the top 14 Division II players. She took the top award this season by scoring 20 points or more in 11 games and entered the final week of the regular season with an 18.8 average. She has scored 1,036 points in four seasons.

Cooper junior Haylee Noel and Ludlow senior Addy Garrett were voted the top players in Division I and III for the second straight year.

Noel averaged 21.1 points in 23 games for the Jaguars, ranked No. 8 in the state media poll. Garrett is the leading scorer on the Ludlow team that won the Division III conference title.

Jeff Stowers of Simon Kenton and Davey Johnson of Campbell County are co-winners of Division I Coach of the Year. In the state media poll, Simon Kenton is No. 4 and Campbell County is No. 10.

Ted Arlinghaus of Holy Cross and Justin Wade of Ludlow were voted Coach of the Year in Division II and III. Arlinghaus led Holy Cross to the All “A” Classic state championship in this season.

The players and coaches selected to receive Division I, II and III awards will be recognized at the Northern Kentucky Girls Basketball Coaches Association banquet in March.

Northern Kentucky boys basketball coaches will vote on the top players in three divisions and award-winners during a meeting on Saturday. District tournaments begin Monday for boys and girls teams.

DIVISION I PLAYERS

Addyson Brissey (Cooper), Alivia Scott (Cooper), Anna Kelch (Simon Kenton), Asia Carner (Dixie Heights), Brynli Pernell (Simon Kenton), Emma Holtzapfel (Notre Dame), Haylee Noel (Cooper), Haylie Webb (Simon Kenton), Izzy Jayasuria (Campbell County), Jaelyn Jones (Ryle), Jayden McClain (Ryle), Kaylee Mills (Highlands) Kendall Augsback (Campbell County), Sarah Young (Notre Dame).

Player of the Year — Haylee Noel (Cooper)

Miss Hustle — Lyric Hooper (Cooper)

Academic Award — Bella Smith (Conner)

Coach of the Year — Jeff Stowers (Simon Kenton), Davey Johnson (Campbell County)

DIVISION II PLAYERS

Alyssa Arlinghaus (Holy Cross), Audrey Pieczonka (St. Henry), Ava Hargett (Walton-Verona), Brooklyn Cole (Newport Catholic), Elin Logue (Walton-Verona), Greylee Kramer (Brossart), Hadley Eviston (Brossart), Jai Johnson (Holy Cross), Joey Powers (St. Henry), Kendall Thompson (Newport Catholic), Kylie Smith (Brossart), Mya Holden-Hopkins (Lloyd), Noelle Price (Scott ), Riley Eberhard (Holy Cross)

Player of the Year — Noelle Price (Scott)

Miss Hustle — Ava Hargett (Walton-Verona)

Academic Award — Leanna Teegarden (Boone County)

Coach of the Year — Ted Arlinghaus (Holy Cross)

DIVISION III PLAYERS

Addison Nine (Villa Madonna), Addy Garrett (Ludlow), Alex Adcock (Ludlow), Charlotte Pinkiewicz (Villa Madonna), Chloe Reed (Bellevue), Dahila Gorman (Villa Madonna), Hayleigh Wight (Bellevue), Lanaya Torress (Dayton).

Player of the Year — Addy Garrett (Ludlow)

Miss Hustle — Emma Tupman (Villa Madonna)

Academic Award — Alex Adcock (Ludlow)

Coach of the Year — Justin Wade (Ludlow)