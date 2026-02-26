Bellevue’s annual Winter Carnival and Chili Cook-Off Saturday to mark launch of city’s Read Ready initiative

The City of Bellevue will host its annual Winter Carnival and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Foote Avenue at Fairfield Avenue — between Schneider’s Sweet Shop and E-Rides.

The Chili Cook-Off is a longtime favorite and one of Bellevue’s most anticipated traditions. In addition, this year’s Winter Carnival will mark the official launch of Read Ready Bellevue, a new community-wide early learning initiative focused on making sure every child in the city has the tools and support to become a confident reader.

Families attending Winter Carnival can pick up free books and reading buddies while supplies last, kicking off a collaborative effort that brings together families, schools, and local partners around one shared goal: early literacy.

At the Chili Cook-Off, guests can purchase chili by the flight or full bowl, making it easy to taste multiple entries or settle in with a favorite.

Popcorn with Police will also return, with complimentary popcorn from the Bellevue Police Department, plus free games, prizes, balloon art, and fun throughout the afternoon.

City of Bellevue