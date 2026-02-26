Northern Kentucky Water District board of commissioners elects new officers

Staff report

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) board of commissioners has elected officers for 2026.

The six-member board includes Douglas Wagner, Nicholas Winnike, Gary Holland, Fred Macke Jr., Joseph Koester, and Jody Lange. Board members are appointed to the chair, vice-chair, secretary, and treasurer positions for one-year terms. Appointments are decided by the board.

New board officers are:

• Douglas Wagner, chair.

• Nicholas Winnike, vice-chair.

• Gary Holland, secretary.

• Fred Macke, Jr., treasurer.

NKWD serves nearly 300,000 people in Campbell, Kenton and portions of Boone, Grant and Pendleton Counties and additionally sells water wholesale to Bullock Pen Water District (Grant County), Walton Waterworks Department, and Pendleton County Water District (Pendleton County). With a service area of approximately 231 square miles and approximately 1,338 miles of water main, NKWD is the largest water district in Kentucky and is the Commonwealth’s third largest water provider.

For more information about NKWD, visit the website at www.nkywater.org.