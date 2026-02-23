Best selling author Keith O’Brien to return for Campbell Co. Library’s March 6 Signature Series

On March 6 at 7 p.m., Keith O’Brien returns to the Fort Thomas Branch of the Campbell County Public Library (CCPL) to discuss his newest release, Heartland. Heartland is a deep dive into Larry Bird’s time with the Indiana State Sycamores and their historic 1978-1979 basketball season. O’Brien pulls his information from hundreds of hours of interviews and unprecedented access to weave a beautiful narrative of one of basketball’s greatest stories.

O’Brien previously visited the Fort Thomas Branch in 2024 to promote his book about Pete Rose, Charlie Hustle. His love for the area and regional sports icons is easily seen in his writing. “I know the Midwest better than anything else,” says O’Brien. “It’s still my home, it’s part of me, it’s the core of who I am.” His fondness for the Midwest and his ability to translate this through words earned him a spot on The New York Times best sellers list on more than one occasion.

CCPL’s Signature Series brings in well-known authors, performers and speakers with the goal of enriching and inspiring patrons. These free events are a chance for patrons to see guests they admire, socialize with friends and attend a special event. Patrons are very supportive of guests, especially O’Brien. He is notoriously a fan favorite among patrons and library staff, and their energy during his previous visit inspired O’Brien to return.

Register to learn how close Bird was to missing out on basketball stardom and how a team of underdogs came to stun everyone. After his talk, attendees can meet O’Brien and have their books signed. Those attending can buy his novels from Roebling Books, which will be on-site during the event.

To register for free and read our full interview with O’Brien, go to cc-pl.org.

Campbell County Public Library