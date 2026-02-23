Daniel Boone National Forest seeking seasonal hires for upcoming recreation season

The Daniel Boone National Forest is hiring seasonal employees for the upcoming recreation season and is encouraging applications.

“Our seasonal employees are the backbone of summer operations—keeping our campgrounds, trails and recreation sites open, safe and welcoming for visitors,” said Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray. “These positions offer meaningful work, hands-on experience and the chance to support public lands close to home.”

The Daniel Boone National Forest is recruiting for a variety of roles, including:

• Forestry Aid (Recreation). Duty stations in Big Creek, London, and Whitley City.

• Forestry Technician (Recreation). Duty stations in Big Creek, London, Morehead, Stanton and Whitley City.

• Forestry Technician (Timber). Duty station in Stanton.



These positions are in addition to seasonal fire hire events, already underway. Bringing on seasonal employees will help improve trails, campgrounds and facilities for safer, reliable and enjoyable recreation experiences for all.

“Seasonal jobs can be a first step into a natural resources career, a way to build experience, or simply a chance to spend the summer working outside,” added Ray. “We encourage anyone interested to apply.”

How to Apply

Applicants can view open job announcements and submit applications through USAJOBS.gov beginning Feb. 20. Application periods, qualifications, and start dates vary by position. Applicants are encouraged to review job announcements carefully for deadlines and required materials.

Additional information about local seasonal hiring for the Daniel Boone National Forest is available here.

Working for the Forest Service

To learn more about Forest Service careers, benefits and upcoming hiring events, click here.

U.S. Forest Service

