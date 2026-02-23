Jennifer Jahn: As we celebrate America’s 250 years, let’s also celebrate 152nd Kentucky Derby

As the nation commemorates 250 years since the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence, Americans are reflecting not only on founding documents but on the traditions that have endured alongside them.

Few events capture that sense of continuity quite like the Kentucky Derby. Run beneath the twin spires of Churchill Downs, the Derby has become more than a race; it is a living tradition that bridges generations, drawing the nation’s attention to Louisville each spring.

The Kentucky Derby, inspired by the Epsom Derby in England and the Grand Prix de Paris in France, was organized by Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. It held its first run in 1875 and has only been rescheduled twice, once due to WWII and again due to COVID-19.

The Derby is a 1.25-mile race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds and is held on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

On May 2, 2026, the Derby will celebrate its 152nd birthday.

With 69 days until the Derby, here are some tips for “The Run for the Roses”:

• Book Early – Get your tickets for the Derby seating and accommodations as soon as possible.

• Rain or Shine – The Kentucky Derby does not cancel for weather. Prepare ahead for the possibility of inclement weather.

• Safety and Security – Remember not to bring any prohibited items and be prepared for your bag to be thoroughly checked by security.

• Download the App – Yes, there is a Churchill Downs Racing App that will help you in almost all areas, such as directions, concessions, locating seats, and race entries.

If watching the race isn’t your thing, but you still want to join the celebration, there is plenty of Derby celebration in the days leading up to the race:

• April 27 – Dawn at the Downs• April 28 – 502’sDay

“Locals Day” kicks off the final days of the Derby and features $5 general admission, live racing with locally-themed race names, and community-focused festivities.

• April 29 – Winsday

Local nonprofit organizations are invited to fundraise and highlight the work they do to make Louisville one of the best places to live, work, and play.

• April 30 – Thurby

A day for history buffs, music lovers, and racing enthusiasts, this day displays Kentucky’s rich heritage through photo ops and experiences.

• May 1 – Kentucky Oaks

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is a premier race for three-year-old fillies and is also a celebration of breast cancer awareness, with fans wearing all shades of pink to honor the cause.

The Kentucky Derby truly holds something for everybody.

As America marks 250 years of independence, traditions like the Kentucky Derby remind us that history is not only preserved in documents, but lived out in shared experiences. From the roar of the crowd at Churchill Downs to the sea of pink on Longines Kentucky Oaks day, Derby week reflects both heritage and hospitality in motion.

Whether you are studying the race card, attending a community-focused event, or simply gathering with friends to watch the field break from the gate, the Derby endures because it invites participation. It is more than a two-minute race; it is a celebration of continuity, craftsmanship, and community. At 152 years and counting, “The Run for the Roses” stands as a reminder that some traditions are not just remembered, they are renewed each spring.

Jennifer Jahn, a contributor to the NKyTribune, lives in Northern Kentucky with her pastor husband, four children, seven chickens, two ducks and one mischievous Bernedoddle who has an appetitive for socks. She homeschools and finds joy in reading and writing and has published several children’s books. She is a member of Boone County Word Weavers.