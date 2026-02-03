Black Balloon Project to host art gallery destigmatizing substance abuse disorder

Featuring Gabi Deaton’s photography and local artists, an art gallery event honors families across the Tri-State impacted by overdose.

The Black Balloon Project, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will host The Black Balloon Project Art Gallery Premier Event 2026, a community-centered exhibition dedicated to destigmatizing substance use disorder and advocating for those in recovery.

The event will take place at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, February 7, serving as a space for healing, remembrance, and advocacy for families across Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. Admission is free.

The gallery’s centerpiece is an extensive collection by photographer Gabi Deaton, whose work captures the raw, human stories of more than 160 families who have lost loved ones to overdose. By putting faces to the statistics, Deaton’s photography challenges the stigma surrounding addiction and highlights the profound void left in the wake of the overdose crisis.

In addition to Deaton’s photography, the gallery will showcase a diverse range of work from local artists whose pieces correlate with the themes of grief, recovery, and hope.

Start Today Harm Reduction will be on site offering free overdose education, naloxone and other harm reduction items.

At 3 p.m., the gallery will host a speaking program featuring individuals who have turned personal tragedy into powerful advocacy. This year’s guest speakers include:

• Carmen Sanders, sharing her journey and perspective after losing her mother to an overdose, and

• Preslee Adkins, speaking on the impact of losing her father to an overdose and the importance of community support.

The Black Balloon Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Northern Kentucky. Through community events, art, and advocacy, the organization works to eliminate the stigma of substance use disorder, support families affected by overdose, and provide resources for those in recovery.