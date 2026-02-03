St. Elizabeth, Latonia library hosting free screening, resources event Wednesday

World Cancer Awareness Day is Wednesday and St. Elizabeth is cohosting a free screening and resources event with the Kenton County Public Library-Latonia from 1-3 p.m.

Learn more about cancer prevention, detection and treatment, get answers to your screening questions, learn about community resources and support, get financial counseling and insurance guidance, and learn about genetic testing for cancer risk.

St. Elizabeth’s Mobile Mammography van will be on site, and you can pre-schedule an appointments on MyChart at St. Elizabeth or by calling 859-655-7400.

There will be raffle prizes and more.

The library is located at 3911 Winston Ave., Latonia.