City of Covington to host public hearing on housing, community development March 5 at City Hall

The City of Covington will host a public needs hearing on Thursday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. to gather input from residents, community organizations, and service providers on housing and community development needs within the city.

The hearing will take place at Covington City Hall, located at 20 West Pike Street. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and share their perspectives on local priorities that should be addressed through federal housing and community development funding.

Public input from this hearing will be used to help establish priorities for the City’s 2026 Annual Action Plan, which guides how funds are allocated through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) Programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The City of Covington is an entitlement city for the CDBG Program and a participating jurisdiction for the HOME Program. In this role, Covington serves as the lead entity for the Northern Kentucky HOME Consortium, which includes the cities of Covington, Ludlow, Erlanger, Independence, Florence, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton.

Community members who are unable to attend the Public Needs Hearing are encouraged to share their input by completing the City’s Community Needs Survey, which helps ensure that community priorities are reflected in future funding decisions.

Community participation is a critical part of the planning process, and all voices are welcome.

City of Covington