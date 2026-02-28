Family Nurturing Center calls on region to ‘Light Up Blue’ for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April

This April, communities across Ohio and Kentucky are invited to stand together in solidarity for children by participating in Light Up Blue, a regional awareness initiative led by the Family Nurturing Center in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and nurture the children in our communities. National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect. Through collaboration, prevention services, and supportive resources, help protect children and build thriving families.

The Family Nurturing Center is calling on businesses, cities, schools, churches, nonprofits, and community organizations to illuminate their facilities in blue throughout the month. The color blue symbolizes hope and support for children and families. By lighting up buildings and landmarks, organizations help spark meaningful conversations and visibly demonstrate their commitment to child abuse prevention.

How Organizations Can Get Involved

Light Up Your Space

Replace exterior lighting with blue bulbs or add blue spotlights to your building. This simple yet powerful gesture creates visibility and inspires community dialogue.

Decorate in Blue

Incorporate blue ribbons, banners, and décor throughout your facility. Share photos on social media using the hashtag #FamilyNurturingCenter to amplify the message and encourage others to participate.

Engage Your Team

Encourage staff and volunteers to wear blue during April. Host a FREE Stewards of Children training session from the Family Nurturing Center to educate teams on recognizing and preventing child abuse, and fostering a culture of awareness and safety.

Spread the Word

Share child abuse prevention resources with your employees, clients, and community partners. Education and awareness are powerful tools in safeguarding children.

Host a Fundraising Event Support the Family Nurturing Center’s mission by organizing a fundraiser that benefits local children and families receiving free therapy, advocacy, and prevention services.

“By shining a light on this critical issue, we create awareness, spark conversations, and demonstrate our collective commitment to protecting children,” said Jane Herms, President & CEO of the Family Nurturing Center. “The entire community is needed to protect children. Family Nurturing Center is a leader in educating the community about its role in supporting a nurturing environment for all families.”

Organizations that participate will be recognized publicly for their commitment to raising awareness. The Family Nurturing Center will provide promotional materials, shareable content, and prevention resources to support participating partners and highlight their involvement throughout the month.

To join the growing list of organizations lighting up blue this April, register on the Family Nurturing Center website. Together, we can make April a month of hope, awareness, and action.