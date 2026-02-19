City of Covington to host third annual ‘Plogging Through the Cov’ community clean-up March 7

The City of Covington is inviting residents and volunteers to lace up their sneakers and help clean up the city during the third annual Plogging Through the Cov event on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Plogging” is a global movement that combines exercise with environmental stewardship. The term comes from a blend of two Swedish phrases: plocka upp, meaning “pick up,” and jogga, meaning “jogging.” Participants jog, walk, or run while picking up litter, helping promote healthy living while also keeping communities clean.

This year’s event will focus on cleaning the alleyways of Covington’s Central Business District. After the clean-up, volunteers will reconvene at West Sixth Brewery to enjoy food and beverages as a thank-you for their efforts.

All clean-up materials will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance by February 27 at this link.

The event is organized by the City of Covington’s Solid Waste & Recycling Division in partnership with Keep Covington Beautiful.

For questions or additional information, email info@keepcovingtonbeautiful.com

City of Covington