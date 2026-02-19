Andy Beshear’s new book, ‘Go and Do Likewise’ is a glimpse into how faith drives his public service

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s book “Go and Do Likewise” will be released this September.



Beshear, a two-term Democratic governor, announced the forthcoming book on social media Wednesday.

The book will be published by St. Martin’s Press.

Beshear appeared on MS NOW’s Morning Joe show to talk about the book on Thursday. He emphasized his message of faith, public life for “good,” and the embrace of kindness to all.





The pre-order page says Beshear “reclaims faith as a force for good in public life and rebukes those who use it to harm and discriminate.”

It goes on to call Beshear “a leading Democratic voice against the cruel, corrupt, and immoral practices of Donald Trump and his administration.”

“In ‘Go and Do Likewise,’ Beshear will share what his own faith has meant to him, how it has informed his family and his public life — and serves as a rebuke to how faith has been hijacked, profaned, misused, and corrupted by Donald Trump and other public figures,” the synopsis says.

“By regrounding faith in compassion and kindness, we can start to heal as a country.”

The book’s focus on American politics comes as Beshear is becoming a national figure. He is seen by some as a possible Democratic presidential candidate for 2028.



“Go and Do Likewise” goes on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Beshear appears on the cover with his family dog, Winnie.

The Kentucky Lantern and Staff report