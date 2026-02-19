Gowell Steaks winner Map of the Moon tops field of 11 for Friday’s $175,000 Cincinnati Trophy

NBS Stable’s Gowell Stakes winner Map of the Moon leads a field of 11 3-year-old fillies entered in Friday’s 44th running of the $175,000 Cincinnati Trophy at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming, the prep season finale on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks.

The one-mile Cincinnati Trophy is Friday’s featured ninth race on the 10-race program. First post is 5:55 p.m. with the Cincinnati Trophy field going to post at 9:55 p.m.

Map of the Moon, trained by Kelsey Danner, is undefeated from three starts. The daughter of Liam’s Map broke her maiden on debut at Keeneland, then won the Stewart Manor at Aqueduct prior to her victory in the Gowell Stakes on New Year’s Day. Victor Carrasco will be in the irons for Friday’s race from post No. 10.

Making her stakes debut in the Cincinnati Trophy is Godolphin’s Dame Laura, who scored a powerful 5 ¾-length allowance victory on Jan. 9 at Turfway Park. Trained by Brendan Walsh, Dame Laura was a debut winner in late August at Horseshoe Indianapolis, then finished second to Sister Troienne in an allowance race at Keeneland and troubled third in an allowance contest at Churchill Downs. Edgar Morales has the mount from post 8.

The Cincinnati Trophy Stakes field also includes BSF Equine Athlete’s Valdale winner Coco Connect and Military Pike Racing Stables’ undefeated Resist.

The complete field for the Cincinnati Trophy Stakes from the rail out (with jockey and trainer):

• Resplendence (Alberto Burgos, Paulo Lobo)

• Lovely Grey (Joe Ramos, Danner)

• Coco Connect (Alex Achard, John Ennis)

• Rip Current (Walter Rodriguez, Paulo Lobo)

• Belle of the Barn (Dylan Machado, Caio Caramori)

• Easter Promise (Antioco Murgia, Justin Wojczynski)

• Emily’s Joy (Martin Garcia, Israel Acevedo)

• Dame Laura (Morales, Walsh)

• Wonzee Weather (Luan Machado, Darrin Miller)

• Map of the Moon (Carrasco, Danner)

• Resist (Irving Moncada, Tommy Drury Jr.)

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming