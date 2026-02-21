City of Florence to host Book and Literacy Festival Feb. 27-28 at Florence Nature Park Event Center

The City of Florence will host a Book and Literacy Festival, featuring two events designed to celebrate reading and storytelling.

The festival will begin with the Books and Bottles Evening Program on Friday, February 27, from 6-8:30 p.m., followed by a free children’s program on Saturday, February 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both events will be held at Florence Nature Park Event Center.

The Books and Bottles Evening Program will offer a special opportunity for book lovers to enjoy a night of literature, conversation, and refreshments.

The event will feature keynote authors Wes Browne, author of They All Fall The Same, and Michelle Bennington, author of the Dumpster Dying series. Small bites, discussions, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10, and registration is required. Registration is now open and tickets can be secured via Eventbrite.

Families and young readers are invited to the free children’s program on February 28, a fun-filled morning featuring Author Storytime with Amy Foos Kapoor and Rachel Loftspring, an entertaining Puppet Show by River City Puppets, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, hosted by the Boone County Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration for the festival is available online at the Books and Bottle Evening Program event webpage.

City of Florence