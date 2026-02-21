Regional TV personalities and community leaders named to the 2026 Prom for a Purpose Prom Court

Some of the region’s most recognizable television personalities and respected community leaders are trading headlines and boardrooms for a prom crown — all in support of children and families healing from abuse.

The Family Nurturing Center announced the official 2026 Prom for a Purpose Prom Court, a dynamic group of community champions who have volunteered to compete for the title of Prom Royal by raising critical funds for the organization’s life-changing work.

Rather than popularity alone, the winner will be determined by impact. The Prom Court member who raises the most funds for the Family Nurturing Center will be crowned Prom Royal during the May 15 event.

This year’s Prom Court includes:

Frank Marzullo — Morning News Anchor, WCPO

Ken Baker — Host, Kickin’ It With Ken, WXIX

Bengal Jim — Founder, Before the Roar Tailgate Experience

Anna Townsend Wright — Prysmian North America and former Cincinnati news anchor,

Cindy Shetterly — Keller Williams Realty Experience

Yashna Patel — St. Elizabeth Physicians

Pat Frew — Executive Director, Covington Business Council

Each court member will fundraise, engage their audiences, and rally the community in support of the Family Nurturing Center’s mission to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. All services are provided at no cost to the families served.

“Prom for a Purpose is joyful, fun, and a little nostalgic, but its impact is profound,” said Jane Herms, President/CEO of the Family Nurturing Center. “These community champions are using their platforms and influence to help children feel safe, supported, and heard. Every dollar raised represents hope and healing.”

The Prom Royal crowning will take place during the annual Prom for a Purpose fundraiser on May 15 at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming. Guests are invited to wear original prom attire, a prom do-over look, or anything that celebrates the spirit of the evening.

The event features live music, a DJ, an open bar, heavy appetizers, and auction experiences.

Ms. Kentucky 2025, Ariana Rodriguez, will serve as keynote speaker. Ariana, who experienced homelessness in high school, will share her personal journey as a foster child and her belief that every young person, regardless of their circumstances, deserves dignity, joy, and opportunity. All proceeds benefit the thousands of children and families the Family Nurturing Center serves each year across the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

To view and donate to the Prom Court, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/promcourt2026

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/promforapurpose2026

Family Nurturing Center