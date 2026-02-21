Longtime faculty, Gary and Jonna Clayton, give $1million endowment to NKU’s Haile economics program

Northern Kentucky University’s Haile College of Business is celebrating International Study Abroad Day with a $1 million endowment from longtime Department Chair and Professor of Economics Dr. Gary E. Clayton and his wife Dr. Jonna R. Clayton. The endowment aims to support study abroad opportunities and provide scholarships for students majoring in economics.

“Dr. Gary and Dr. Jonna Clayton’s extraordinary generosity will create life-changing opportunities for our economics students for generations to come,” says Dean of the Haile College of Business Dr. Hassan R. HassabElnaby. “Having had the privilege of serving with Gary, I have witnessed firsthand his deep commitment to academic excellence and to expanding opportunities for our students. This remarkable gift reflects his lifelong belief in the transformative power of global education and will have a lasting impact not only on our economics majors but on the entire Haile College of Business.”

As an undergraduate, Dr. Gary Clayton completed a semester-long study abroad program in Vienna, which he considers the most rewarding academic experience of his life. Since then, the Claytons have traveled to more than 100 countries and hope to provide NKU economics majors with similar transformational experiences that will enhance their personal and professional growth while inspiring future generations of students to pursue global learning opportunities.

“NKU is deeply grateful to Gary and Jonna for their remarkable generosity and enduring commitment to our students’ success,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “This investment will expand access to the global learning experiences we are able to provide students, while preparing our graduates to become leaders in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Through the endowment, economics majors with a qualifying GPA will be eligible to participate in any semester-break study abroad programs, the four- to six-week summer programs and other qualifying international experiences that satisfy requirements within the economics degree track at no additional cost.

For more information on NKU’s economics degree programs, visit the Haile College of Business website.

