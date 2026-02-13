City of Florence to review Dixie Highway restriping proposal, requests Turfway Road safety data

The City of Florence has begun a formal review of a proposed Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 project that would resurface and restripe a portion of Dixie Highway between Turfway Road and the Dixie Highway/Commonwealth Avenue intersection.

The project, which has already been bid by the state, includes a proposed lane configuration change commonly referred to as a “road diet,” converting the existing four travel lanes into two through lanes with a center turn lane.

City officials met with KYTC representatives this week. According to Mayor Julie Aubuchon, this was the first time the City was formally engaged on the project’s design details.

“Safety is always our top priority, and we appreciate KYTC’s focus on reducing crashes and improving pedestrian conditions,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “However, this is a heavily traveled corridor that serves as a critical alternative route when I-75 and I-71 experience backups or closures. Any change of this magnitude must be carefully reviewed to fully understand its real world impacts.”

The City has formally requested the project plans, traffic studies, crash data, and supporting analysis used by KYTC to justify the proposed restriping. Florence’s City Engineer will conduct an independent technical review to evaluate traffic flow, congestion impacts, access considerations, and overall corridor performance, particularly during peak periods and interstate diversion events.

Mayor Aubuchon also voiced serious concerns regarding the lack of communication and coordination from KYTC on this and other major state projects occurring within the City.

“When projects that significantly affect traffic patterns within our city limits move forward without early and meaningful engagement with local officials, residents and the business community, it creates challenges for both planning and public trust,” Aubuchon said. “Our expectation is simple. The City and the residents we serve should have a seat at the table before decisions are finalized.”

During discussions, City officials also raised operational concerns related to transit service, including the lack of designated bus pull off areas along the corridor, which could create additional traffic conflicts under the proposed configuration.

In addition to the Dixie Highway review, the City will be formally requesting KYTC to conduct a focused pedestrian safety evaluation along the adjacent Turfway Road corridor. A pedestrian vehicle incident this week marks what City officials believe to be the third similar crash in approximately the past 2 years.

“We have seen a troubling pattern of pedestrian crashes along Turfway Road,” said Aubuchon. “If improving pedestrian safety is the goal, this corridor deserves immediate attention and a comprehensive evaluation of crossings, lighting, and overall conditions.”

The City of Florence will continue to work with KYTC District 6 and will provide updates to the public as additional information becomes available.

City of Florence