Kentucky Retailers expect strong Valentine’s sales as consumers balance celebration, costs

Kentucky retailers are preparing for one of the strongest Valentine’s Day shopping seasons on record, as national spending is projected to reach $29.1 billion, according to new data from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Consumers are expected to spend an average of $199.78, the highest amount ever recorded, surpassing last year’s $188.81 and setting a new national benchmark for Valentine’s Day gift budgets, even as households remain mindful of rising costs.

“For Kentucky retailers, Valentine’s Day is more than candy and flowers — it’s an important opportunity for small businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Tod Griffin, President of the Kentucky Retail Federation. “From local florists and jewelers to boutiques and restaurants, this holiday keeps dollars circulating in our local communities.”

More than 55% of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with spending extending well beyond romantic partners. Shoppers are purchasing gifts for significant others, family members, friends, coworkers, and even pets. Notably, nearly one-third of consumers who do not traditionally celebrate Valentine’s Day still plan to participate through self-care purchases or gatherings with friends and family, creating additional opportunities for retailers.

Candy remains the most popular Valentine’s Day purchase at 56%, followed by flowers (41%), greeting cards (41%), evenings out (39%), and jewelry (25%). Jewelry is expected to generate the highest spending nationally at $7 billion, followed by evenings out at $6.3 billion — highlighting the important role restaurants and hospitality businesses play in Kentucky’s Valentine’s Day economy.

Even with record projected spending, cost remains a key consideration for consumers and retail businesses. Rising operational expenses — including labor, supply chain costs, tariffs, and utilities — continue to affect small businesses.

Retailers are working hard to keep prices competitive for consumers while managing higher business costs,” Griffin said. “Shopping locally not only helps consumers find unique, meaningful gifts — it directly supports Kentucky jobs and small businesses.”