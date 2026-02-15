Covington Business Council’s March luncheon to feature discussion of Covington’s new city hall

Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheons have experienced sell-outs early, so here’s a chance to sign up early for the March luncheon — all about the City of Covington’s new city hall — to be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19 at the Embassy Suites downtown.

The plan to build a new permanent City Hall for Covington began six years ago. Former Mayor Joe Meyer cast a vision for a building not only containing city employees and services but one that stood for something more — a vibrant community space. And the building’s realization, under the leadership of current Mayor Ron Washington, will ensure this public resource will serve the Covington community well for many decades to come.

This new City Hall will be the first “permanent” one dedicated solely to City of Covington in nearly 127 years. In the last 50 years, there have been five temporary City Halls. Now the City’s “nomadic” existence will soon be ending.

By late this year, principals Branstetter Carroll, Elevar Design and Pepper Construction are slated to complete the three-story 41,000 square foot building featuring a limestone and granite stone façade, while a large glass curtain wall will add contemporary elegance.

Moderator of the discussion will be Bernie McKay, president of the Haile Foundation, which has moved its headquarters into downtown Covington. Bernie spent 28 years as an attorney with Frost Brown Todd LLC before assuming the presidency of the foundation.

The panel will include:

• Kim Patton, president of Elevar Design Group. A Covington resident, he has more than 35 years of experience leading large-scale, multi-phased, complex projects for clients across various sectors, both public and private. He is actively involved and connected in the City of Covington. As the ambassador of cultivating client relationships for the firm, Kim’s affiliation with Covington is evidenced in his work leading RiverHaus – a new mixed-use development with parking garage on the corner of 5th and Main Streets, The Hayden – the conversion of a former jail into luxury apartments at the gateway into Roebling Pointe on the riverfront, the Kenton County Administration Building – a conversion of a former historic brewery into modern office space, the new City of Covington City Hall, and St. Elizabeth Medical Center – Site Master Plan for the 12th Street Facility.

• Tim Berter, Pepper Construction. With over 20 years of construction experience, Berter oversees more than $100 million in projects in NKY and Cincinnati. As the market shifted with rising interest rates and material costs, Tim led influential community projects such as a the Green Township Police Station, the City of Alexandria City Hall, and now Covington’s New City Hall.

• Elizabeth Wetzel, Director of Special Projects & Intergovernmental Affairs for the City of Covington. She works with regional partners to implement transformative projects to positively impact Covington, including the Brent Spence Bridge corridor, KY8 Bridge corridor, and Covington Central Riverfront development, among others.

To register for the program, click here. Registration are required.

