Mayor Ben Baker: ‘State of the City’ address describes ‘Dayton as strong, moving boldly forward’

I’m proud to say: the State of our City is strong and moving boldly forward with full momentum.

Dayton is a city that believes in investing in people, in public spaces, and in the future—while never forgetting our historic roots to the Ohio River.

Over the past year, we’ve made significant progress in improving our parks, strengthening our infrastructure, supporting our families, and creating events that bring our community together.

Let me start with our parks — because parks are where community happens.

At Gil Lynn Park, last year we made more than $600,000 in major upgrades and improvements being enjoyed by residents of all ages. We’ve installed a brand-new $200,000 playground, constructed four new pickleball courts, upgraded four structures in the park, repaved two basketball courts, planted new trees, installed new fencing and gates on Greendevil Drive, and a built gaga ball pit that has quickly become a favorite with our younger residents. These improvements aren’t just amenities—they’re investments in our health, play, and connection.

Across the street from Gill Lynn Park, we’ve also seen continued investment in our community by Dayton Independent Schools with the construction of the new Green Devil Stadium and Fieldhouse. This project, located between Lincoln Elementary and Dayton High School, has created a new school campus that rivals any other school in our region.

This campus has become an important gathering place that represents school pride, athletic excellence, and community spirit. Next in our sights: improvements to the baseball and softball fields at Gil Lynn Park, which are used by the high school teams and others. The city has met with the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund, which is on board to help us, and we are seeking other community partners to raise funds for new artificial turf infields and other major improvements to these fields.

Improvements are also being made inside our schools, where education remains a top priority for the city. City staff meets with the school district staff every two weeks to discuss how we can collaborate to help our children. We also are working with the schools through Read Ready Dayton, which helps ensure that our youngest residents have the tools they need to succeed early—because when we invest in literacy, we invest in lifelong opportunity.

In Sargeant Park, we tackled another impactful park project — a $120,000 trail restoration project, which makes the park more accessible while revitalizing and preserving this important city green space. And still to come to Sargeant Park is a $1 million stream restoration project for Covert Run Creek and surrounding area by the NKU Center for Environmental Restoration, which expected to be completed in the next couple of years.

In Monument Park, we installed a new Red Bike Station, making alternative transportation easier and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and regional mobility. We also added new lighting in Monument Park and we are planning more improvements to the park this year to make it even safer, more accessible, and more welcoming.

Our commitment to connectivity continues with current construction of Phases 2 and 3 of Riverfront Commons, known as the Riverwalk, an 11-mile hiking and biking trial through our river cities. This $2.8 million project will be completed by May 1, making the City of Dayton the first river city in Northern Kentucky to complete the entire Riverwalk project in its city. In addition, the City last year was awarded $1.1 million federal grant to widen and repave the Levee Trail and add benches, garbage cans, and other amenities to the trail. key link on the Ohio River. That project will be designed year and is expected to be constructed next year. When completed, the city will have a 3-mile hiking and biking trail loop on the river.

These park projects strengthen recreation opportunities in our city, improve transportation, and spur economic and residential development by bringing new residents and visitors to our city and our businesses.

We also working hard to improve city streets and other public infrastructure. At the request of the city, the state highway department last year rerouted Route 8 from Clay Street to Main Street, which reduces pedestrian-traffic conflicts near our schools and new stadium.

This year, residents will see about $1 million in repaving and street improvements and stormwater projects in the city. We also expect that the second and final phase of the Dayton Pike sidewalk project will be completed. This $325,000 construction project will allow our children to walk safely to and from schools and provide our residents with the missing sidewalk between Dayton and Fort Thomas. Once this project is done, we will make improvements to and repave Dayton Pike.

These improvements represent progress toward better traffic flow, pedestrian and biker safety, and regional access—changes that benefit our residents, visitors, commuters, and local businesses alike.

We’re also making Dayton greener — literally. This past year, we planted more than 40 new trees city-wide, improving our urban canopy, beautifying neighborhoods, and creating long-term environmental benefits for future generations.

Now let’s talk about something every household feels: taxes.

For the second year in a row, we lowered the city’s property tax rate. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because of responsible budgeting, growing economic base, careful planning, and commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

The continued renovation and resale of homes in our city and construction of new residential developments in the Manhattan Harbour development area are key reasons the city has been able reduce its property taxes.

The Velo Riverside apartments, which were constructed in 2024 for $48 million, was sold last year for nearly $77 million. The Cincinnati Business Courier reported that the sale of the 265-unit complex made it “the largest publicly disclosed real estate transfer in Greater Cincinnati in 2025.”

We also saw several new restaurants start up in the city last year – Wayfarer Tavern, Rump and Roll, and Senor Pig – adding to the City’s growing reputation as a regional dining destination.

And at least two more businesses will be opening soon in our Central Business District – Nomiya bar and restaurant will be coming to 620 Sixth Avenue, formerly home to the Cozy Cottage, and Little Minds Play and Learn, which will be opening in the old Post Office building at 511 Dayton Avenue.

But a city isn’t just defined by its projects—it’s defined by its people and how they come together.

This year, Dayton hosted and supported incredible community events, including a Pop-Up Bike Shop, Yoga in the Park, Final Fridays, Histories on the Square, Light Up Dayton, the Golden Egg Hunt as well as our Community Easter Egg Hunt. And we are planning more this year. These events do more than entertain—they create shared experiences and strengthen the bonds that make Dayton feel like home. Each event reflects something special about this city: creativity, inclusion, tradition, and fun.

None of this progress happens without the dedication of our city staff, volunteers, council members, school partners, and community organizations. I want to thank each of you for your time, your passion, and your belief in Dayton.

Looking ahead, our vision remains clear: A city that is family-friendly, fiscally responsible, environmentally conscious, and community-driven.

We are proving that even a small city can think big — and deliver real results.