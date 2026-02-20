The City of Covington has created the Covington Soccer League, a new youth sports opportunity designed to introduce young athletes to the game of soccer while building teamwork, confidence, and community.

The Covington Soccer League is the first program to launch from the newly formed Covington Recreation Committee, which was established in the summer of 2025.

The committee is a collaborative effort between the City of Covington and Covington Independent Public Schools, with a shared goal of developing, expanding, and improving youth programming and recreational opportunities throughout the city.

The league is open to all children in kindergarten through 2nd grade and will run from April through May at the Holmes Practice Field, located at 2500 Madison Avenue.

Practices will be held on Thursdays, with games scheduled for Sundays.

All equipment will be provided, including soccer balls, cleats, shin guards, and other necessary gear.

Registration is limited and will close on March 9.

Families interested in signing up can register online here.

City of Covington