NKU to host filmmaker Olivia Morris as guest lecturer for Black Cinema Celebration

Northern Kentucky University will host former Netflix producer and filmmaker Olivia Charmaine Morris as a guest lecturer for the university’s Black Cinema Celebration.

The two-day event is part of NKU’s Black History Month celebration and aims to provide students with a deeper level of education in relation to film, a lesser-known aspect of Black studies.

The program will take place Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. at NKU’s Mathematics, Education and Psychology Building.

Morris brings a distinguished career in film and television, including work as an executive producer at Netflix and as founder and CEO of her production company, Black Monarch Entertainment. Her career also includes creative executive leadership roles with TBS (WarnerBros. Discovery) and Universal Television (NBCUniversal).



“Morris’ visit to NKU highlights the university’s status as a premier destination for leadership, education and the arts,” says NKU’s Director of Black Studies Dr. David Childs. “Through opportunities like the Black Cinema Celebration’s film screenings and Morris’ keynote address, we provide experiences that allow students to learn from successful and innovative creative professionals.”

In her keynote address, Morris will speak on the importance of historical education centered on the arts and film. The event will also include a screening of Morris’ new animated short film that she co-produced with NKU professor Dr. David Childs.

“My career blossomed from being rooted in Cincinnati’s rich creative soil,” says Morris. “I was immersed in the arts here from a young age, and that foundation continues to shape my work. Being back in this region to engage with students and celebrate Black cinema is both humbling and energizing.”

The Black Cinema Celebration is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, visit the Black Cinema Celebration registration page.