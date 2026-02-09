Daytime single lane closure on I-71 in Boone County on Tuesday for utility work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of a daytime single lane closure on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Crews will be performing utility work near the highway.

Crews will close the right lane of I-71 northbound between the 76.09 to 76.23 mile points, a distance of 0.14 miles.

This location is near the Beaver Road overpass southwest of the I-71 and I-75 split. The lane closure will be in place between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists will still be able to use both ramps from I-71 northbound to I-71/75 northbound and I-75 southbound.

KYTC will advise on social media if additional days are needed for this work.