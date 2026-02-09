Art Academy celebrated region’s brightest young artists and writers at awards program

Art Academy of Cincinnati (AAC) presented its 2026 Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana recently, celebrates outstanding creative achievement by students in grades 7–12. Held on AAC’s urban campus in historic Over-the-Rhine, the exhibition and awards honor the next generation of artists and writers through one of the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognitions for creative youth.

This year’s regional program included 742 awards in visual arts and 988 awards in writing, recognizing students across dozens of middle and high schools throughout the Tristate.

Students received awards and scholastic key pins, and creative writing honorees took the mic during an optional open-mic reading in the Lecture Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests explored the exhibition, struck a pose at the photo booth, experienced a pop-up art show in SITE1212, and saw the 2026 Faculty Exhibition in AAC galleries. Educators were also invited to explore the exclusive Teachers’ Lounge for networking, information, and opportunities for creatives.

Educators interested in bringing students to view the exhibition may schedule guided visits during limited availability on Feb. 9–13 and Feb. 16–20. All time slots are first-come, first-served. Questions about field trips may be directed to admissions@artacademy.edu.

The Art Academy of Cincinnati acknowledges Summerfair Cincinnati, the Gold Key Sponsor, as a leading supporter of regional student achievement—championing creativity and excellence among young artists and writers.

AAC also recognizes KeyBank as a valued supporter of regional arts education, helping expand access to creative opportunities for students across the tri-state community.



Students recognized in the 2026 Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards represent the following schools: Archbishop McNicholas High School, Athens High School, Ballyshannon Middle School, Beechwood High School, Cincinnati Country Day School, Cincinnati Hill Christian Academy, Covington Catholic High School, Covington Classical Academy, Covington Latin School, Dixie Heights High School, East Central High School, Elder High School, Fairfield High School, Finneytown Secondary School, Gray Middle School, Guardian Angels School, Hamilton High School, Highlands Middle School, Indian Hill High School, Indian Hill Middle School, Kings High School, Kings Junior High School, Lafayette High School, Lakota East High School, Lakota West High School, Laurel Oaks Career Development Campus, Live Oaks Career Development Campus, Lloyd Memorial High School, Loveland High School, Madeira High School, Madeira Middle School, Mariemont High School, Mariemont Junior High School, Mercy McAuley High School, Mount Notre Dame High School, Norwood High School, Notre Dame Academy, Oak Hills High School, Ohio Virtual Academy, Princeton High School, Reading Junior Senior High School, Roger Bacon High School, Ross High School, Sayre School, School for Creative and Performing Arts, Seton High School, Seven Hills Middle School, Seven Hills School, Seven Hills Upper School, Simon Kenton High School, Summit Country Day School, Sycamore High School, Taylor High School, Taylor Middle School, Turpin High School, Ursuline Academy, Valley High School, Villa Madonna High School, Walnut Hills High School, Western Hills University High School, William Mason High School, Wyoming High School

The Visual Arts categories include Architecture & Industrial Design, Ceramics & Glass, Comic Art, Conceptual/Installation/Participatory Art, Digital Painting/Drawing/Collage, Drawing, Editorial Cartoon (sponsored by The Herb Block Foundation), Experimental Photography, Fashion, Film & Animation, Graphic Design, Illustration, Jewelry, Mixed Media, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, and Portfolio (Art).

The Writing categories include Critical Essay, Flash Fiction, Journalism, Novel, Personal Essay & Memoir, Poetry, Screenplays & Scripts, Short Story, Speculative Fiction, and Portfolio (Writing).

The Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards at the Art Academy of Cincinnati celebrate creativity, voice, and imagination — providing students with professional exhibition opportunities while honoring the educators and communities that support their growth.

