Villa Hills’ Craig T. Bohman named Northern Kentucky City/County Manager of the Year

Craig T. Bohman has been honored by his peers by being named the 2025 Northern Kentucky City/County Manager of the Year.

Bohman is city administrator for the City of Villa Hills. He was presented the City/County Administrator of the Year award at the city/county managers’ meeting recently.

Bohman has been city administrator for Villa Hills since April, 2014. He was hired as city clerk in 2103 and served in both roles until 2019. As city administrator, Bohman oversees city operations, develops the budget, acts as the city’s personnel administrator, and helps the mayor set the monthly meeting agenda.

“It is very humbling to be honored by your peers. There is no bluffing them. They know me, my strengths, and my weaknesses. You can’t imagine what it feels like to hear the words: genuine desire to serve others, generous and helpful, principled decisions, integrity, respect, and fairness used to describe decades of work. I am very appreciative of this recognition.”

In addition to his day-to-day duties, Bohman was instrumental in developing zoning and shepherding the $130 million mixed-use development known as Sanctuary Village on farmland previously owned by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery.

Bohman helped to guide the expansion of the Villa Hills Police Department to provide police services to the neighboring city of Crescent Springs.

He was a key contributor to the two-year process of updating the city’s 40-year-old zoning code to provide zoning code regulations that are more flexible, simpler and user friendly.

Bohman has served on the Adjunct Faculty, Department of Political Science, Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership at Northern Kentucky University (NKU).

He served as Senior Public Administration Specialist for the Northern Kentucky Area District from 2007 to 2013. He helped answering policy, procedure and administration questions for 58 local governments in an eight-county region.

He was elected twice to the Covington City Commission in the early 2000’s.

Bohman has a Master of Public Administration degree from NKU.

He has various professional certifications including Professional in Human Resources, Kentucky Public Human Resources Administrator, and he is certified as a Kentucky Master Municipal Clerk.

A native of Latonia, Bohman lives in Erlanger with his wife Jody and three young adult children who are completing their studies.

Northern Kentucky City/County Managers Association